Malta’s leading providers of stationery and printing services, Papier, is gearing up to open its doors at The Quad Business Towers, a state-of-the-art business centre in the heart of Mrieħel’s Central Business District.

Boasting a diverse portfolio of professional printing and copying services, as well as some of the island’s vastest ranges of stationery products, gifts, bags and more, the Papier outlet is envisioned to become the Papier flagship store in central Malta, offering an across-the-board customer experience for its wide-ranging clientele.

“The outstanding business setting being created at The Quad Business Towers, coupled with the Central Business District’s ongoing transformation into a business location of choice, presents us with a unique investment opportunity,” David Schembri, owner and managing director at Papier, said.

“The investment at The Quad will see this Papier outlet become the brand’s major hub in the centre of Malta, marrying into our vision of developing a holistic service offering a range of stationery products and printing bureau services, intended to serve the requirements of tenants at The Quad Business Towers as well as the wider region at large.”

The store will include a minimalistic modern design with the focus placed on the customer’s in-store experience. Product brands will have their own distinct space, creating a flowing visual experience between the different sections.

Papier carries some of the world’s most renowned stationery brands, including Leuchttrum, Hallmark, Moleskine and Case Logic, complemented by a range of magazines, greeting cards, gifts, stationeryand electronics.

Apart from its diverse range of products, the Papier store will also provide a full suite of professional services including printing, scanning and copy facilities, binding, photo printing and large format printing, targeted towards the needs of modern businesses.