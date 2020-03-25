In these uncertain times, the unprecedented situation of COVID-19 pandemic has left many in the gaming industry unsure of what the near future holds, and many gaming business models being tested.

Honeypotlotto, the Maltese start-up digital lottery pioneers of micro-lotteries has taken up the charge for recovery.

The company’s co-founders have written to industry providers across the gaming sectors offering innovative terms of trade and collaborative avenues to help businesses sustain their operations.

In the communication, the co-founders said: “Our business is small, agile but growing. We can offer favourable licensing, co-branding, revenue sharing, and welcome the opportunity to see how we can partner to provide a ‘bouncebackability’ strategy for your business. Nothing is off the table.”

The correspondence expanded further: “Our micro lottery games present a complimentary digital product and format proposition to supplement difficult reductions in revenue streams. Our games have a recognised easy user experience and user uptake which allows for a quick return of investment. Furthermore, our platform is low risk, proven and designed to meet the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) compliance regulations.”

The correspondence ended with the positive message encouraging “to stay positive, support one another, and continue to keep focused on the optimistic days ahead”.