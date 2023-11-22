Starlites JSD cruised to their second-straight victory in the MAPFRE MSV LIFE Women’s league after putting on an organised showing against Hibernians, who have not had the best of openings to their season, and their league opener on Saturday continued to add to this as they suffered a 30-point defeat.

Later, Caffe Moak Luxol did just the same as their title rivals with a dominant victory against Fusion Quest despite another Augustina Ledesma team-leading performance.

