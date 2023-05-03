The women’s football season gets into its business end as the Assikura Women’s Knock-Out will commence on Wednesday evening with three fixtures from the first round, including the mouthwatering clash between Birkirkara and Swieqi United.

The Stripes, crowned league champions for the 11th time this season, will launch their cup defense against the side that challenged them for championship crown.

Led by Jose Borg, Birkirkara finished their league campaign with 16 wins out of 18 games as they picked 50 points.

More details on SportsDesk.