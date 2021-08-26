League Cup holders Manchester City were handed a home tie against Wycombe in Wednesday’s third round draw.

Pep Guardiola’s side begin their bid to win the trophy for a fifth consecutive season against the League One side at the Etihad Stadium.

If City win the League Cup this season, they will move past Liverpool onto a record nine triumphs in the competition.

Tottenham, beaten by City in last season’s final, face a trip to their manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s former club Wolves.

Nuno’s team won 1-0 at Wolves in the Premier League last weekend.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta