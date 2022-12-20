The sixth game day of the BOV League resulted in defeats for the two sides who are leading the standings.

In fact, in the first game on the schedule, leaders and reigning champions Starlites FIJO suffered their first setback this season when they were beaten by a very staunch Gżira Athleta side who now moved up to the third place.

Mellieħa Libertas missed the chance to join Starlites at the top as they were beaten by Depiro. The latter are now also putting pressure on the fourth-placed team, BUPA Luxol who beat Hibs quite handsomely and still enjoy a two point buffer in the standings.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...