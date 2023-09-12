A leaky ceiling at Mater Dei Hospital on Sunday was caused by an issue in the building’s water pump system, a Health Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Early on Tuesday morning, PN MP Ian Vassallo Hagi posted a short video on Facebook showing a leaky ceiling at Mater Dei Hospital.

The video showed the hospital's floor covered with buckets and cloths as the indoor showers persisted.

After making the rounds on social media, the post and video were no longer public.

“Look where the €400 million from the Vitals’ case should have gone,” Vassallo Hagi wrote.

Responding to questions sent by Times of Malta, a Health Ministry spokesperson explained that the incident happened on Sunday when a problem developed in the water booster set control system, causing leaks in the hospital’s water distribution.

“The problem has already been identified and addressed by the Mater Dei Hospital engineering team,” the spokesperson said.

The ministry did not respond to questions asking where the leak occurred in the hospital, if patients were affected and if the water was clean.