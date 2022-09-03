Rafael Leao fired AC Milan to a Serie A title statement win with his brace in Saturday’s 3-2 derby triumph over Inter Milan lifting his team top of the pile.

Portugal winger Leao struck twice in each half in a pulsating clash at the San Siro, the first since Milan’s takeover by RedBird was completed in the week, which put the champions a point ahead of Atalanta and Roma at the summit.

Fans bounced in the stands after a thrilling match full of goalmouth incident which was decided by Leao and Olivier Giroud, who after Marcel Brozovic’s 21st minute opener for Inter shot Milan two goals to the good on the hour mark.

However they also had the magnificent Mike Maignan to thank for the three points after the France goalkeeper pulled off four superb stops from Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko — also a scorer — and Hakan Calhanoglu.

A second defeat in five matches leaves an Inter team without the injured Romelu Lukaku fifth, level on nine points with Juventus who underwhelmed in their 1-1 draw at Fiorentina, the first of three matches on a bumper Saturday which finishes with Lazio hosting Liverpool’s midweek opponents Napoli.

