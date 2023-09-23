Rafael Leao shot AC Milan level with Serie A leaders Inter Milan with the only goal in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Verona, ending a difficult week in a positive fashion.

Portugal winger Leao netted his third goal in as many league matches in the eighth minute at a sodden San Siro to move Milan up to second on 12 points.

Juventus are two points back in fourth and can take temporary lead of Italy’s top flight with a win at Sassuolo before Lazio host Monza in Saturday’s late match.

The 24-year-old’s winner was one of the few highlights of a largely uninspiring performance from a much-changed Milan side missing captain Davide Calabria and France pair Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez.

