Rafael Leao fired AC Milan top of Serie A on Sunday with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Sampdoria which allowed his side to overtake champions Inter.
With seven minutes gone Leao collected a huge kick from goalkeeper Mike Maignan and breezed past Bartosz Bereszynski before slotting home his seventh of the season.
Stefano Pioli’s side were four points behind Inter, who drew 1-1 in an enthralling match with fellow title rivals Napoli in Naples on Saturday, before last weekend’s Milan derby but have taken the summit after a perfect week for the Rossoneri.
Just two points separate Italy’s top three as Napoli are themselves one behind Inter — who have a game in hand — in a title race which could go down to the wire.
