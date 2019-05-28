Students from the Alternative Learning Programme in Paola are participating in a three-year Erasmusplus project entitled ‘Learn and Earn’. The project aims to prepare 16- to 18-year-old students to discover skills they need to meet their future work challenges and be able to create their own job. Through training in career guidance, strategy and entrepreneurship it seeks to enhance the students’ employability. Photo shows participants in one of the project’s first two meetings, which were held in Catania, Sicily, and in Gummersbach, Germany. The next one will take place in Malta, followed by a final meeting in Fatima, Portugal.
