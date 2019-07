Students from the Alternative Learning Programme in Paola are participating in a three-year Erasmusplus project entitled ‘Learn and Earn’. The project aims to prepare 16- to 18-year-old students to discover skills they need to meet their future work challenges and be able to create their own job. Through training in career guidance, strategy and entrepreneurship it seeks to enhance the students’ employability. Photo shows participants in one of the project’s first two meetings, which were held in Catania, Sicily, and in Gummersbach, Germany. The next one will take place in Malta, followed by a final meeting in Fatima, Portugal.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.