Malta University Consulting Ltd (MUC) is organising two courses on digital marketing and statistics respectively, starting next month.

One course is entitled ‘Award in Digital Marketing Strategy – Planning and Implementation’. It is aimed at people seeking to add digital marketing to their skill set, or who are seeking practical insights and hands-on practice in this subject, and/or who would like to improve their company’s performance by adopting a strategic approach to its digital marketing.

The trainer is Franco Curmi, an academic at the University of Malta and an industry consultant. The lectures will take place at Campus Hub, University of Malta, Msida.

The other offering is an ‘Introductory Course on Statistics: Data Visualization and Analysis (Using R software)’. This 17-and-a-half-hour course is due to start on November 1 and will be delivered online using Zoom.

The course is aimed at people from a non-mathematical background and offers an introduction to statistical analysis and visualisation of data using R software, which is very widely used as it is free and very powerful.

The course trainers – Monique Borg Inguanez, Fiona Sammut and David Suda – are lecturers at the University of Malta’s Department of Statistics and Operations Research who have over 15 years of experience teaching statistics to students at different levels.

For further information call Maria Bugeja at MUC on 2124 0746 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or trainingservices@muhc.com.mt or visit this website.