A cooking class that includes a welcome drink and introduction; step by step explication of the Arabic food recipes and techniques, and preparation of a three-course dinner on individual stations, after which participants will sit down and enjoy their cooked dinner takes place tomorrow. Complimentary wine as well as soft drinks will be served.

The cooking class and dinner will take place at The Farm, Triq Durumblat, Attard, tomorrow and on August 28 at 7pm. For bookings, visit www.showshappening.com