ĊineXjenza, which uses the medium of film to inspire discussions on science, will tomorrow be screening the sci-fi film Arrival at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The 2016 picture is based on a short story by Ted Chiang called Story of Your Life (1998). The plot revolves around the landing of 12 massive spaceships around the world. Linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) is recruited by the US army to communicate with the aliens in an attempt to prevent global war.

A discussion on whether it is possible to learn a language in a day through film and more related issues will be held after the screening.

Claudia Borg, a lecturer at the University of Malta, will be present for the discussion. She is a researcher in artificial intelligence with a special interest in natural language processing and computational linguistics.

Snacks and refreshments will be served.

ĊineXjenza is supported by the STEAM project. It is run by the Malta Chamber of Scientists and S-Cubed, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv. The screening is held in collaboration with the student organisation ALLT.

Arrival will be shown at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema in Valletta, tomorrow at 7pm. Entrance is free.