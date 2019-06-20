Bank of Valletta recently hosted students from St Joseph Mater Boni Consilii School of Paola at its BOV Centre in Santa Venera for a workshop on ‘My Future, Learning about my Prospects’.

The initiative, which was held in collaboration with the Malta Institute of Management, was aimed at raising awareness about career options within the financial services industry and promoting financial education among youths.

Tania Camilleri from BOV ethics and employee development discussed with the students how they should proceed in discovering the career that best fits their abilities and dreams.

“The most important thing is to make sure that you pursue a career that is in line with your interests. It is more rewarding to aim to do a job that you know you will enjoy. Once you have determined your goal, you need to plan and then work hard to achieve that goal,” she told the students.

Karen Mifsud from human resources spoke about Bank of Valletta, the BOV team spirit, staff activities and job opportunities available at the bank, while Tonia Naudi from multi-channel banking explained the mechanisms behind payment systems and the different channels available in today’s world.

The students participated enthusiastically in interactive sessions on smart ways of payments, trying their hands at internet banking, ATMs and EPOS terminals. They also became Wall Street bankers for a few moments, with Noeleen Debono from BOV capital markets showing them how money is made in the trading world.

“It was fun and we learnt a lot about banks and how we can be smarter in using digital channels instead of wasting time queuing at the bank like my grandpa does,” said one of the students with a smile. Another student enthused that this experience will be helping her in her choice of career,

“Learning about trading was fantastic. I never knew that buying and selling shares could be so exciting.”