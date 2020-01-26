According to the Chinese Zodiac calendar, yesterday, January 25, marked the Chinese New Year 2020 – the Year of the Rat, the first of all zodiac animals.

According to legend, the order of the animals in the Chinese zodiac calendar depends on the arrival of a group of animals to the party of the Jade Emperor. The ox was going to arrive first but the rat tricked it by asking it for a ride, and when they arrived at the finish line the rat jumped down from the ox and arrived first.

In Chinese culture, rats are a symbol of wealth and during the Year of the Rat many people pray to have a better, wealthier life, and married couples pray to have children.

People born in Years of the Rat, such as 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020 are thought to be clever, quick thinkers, successful and satisfied with living a peaceful and quiet life. They are also sensitive to the emotions of others but stubborn regarding their own opinion.

Men born in the Year of the Rat are thought to be clever and adapt quickly to new environments; they are creative and take advantage of opportunities that happen in life. Though men born in this year are assumed to have many ideas, they are not considered suitable for leadership positions.

On the other hand, women born in the Year of the Rat are thought to be good organisers and family oriented. They are also very responsible and able at the same time.

We wish a happy Chinese New Year of the Rat to everyone, especially to Chinese people living in Malta.

The authors are students at St Margaret College Senior Secondary School, Verdala, Cospicua.