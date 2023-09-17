In an effort to learn more about the Finnish education system and its techniques, educators from St Angela Kindergarten Schools, including head of school Sr Elisabeth Gatt, last month took part in a week-long study tour in Tampere, Finland, for an exchange on teaching and learning skills.

It was the first time educators from St Angela Kindergarten Schools visited Finland and the participants all confirmed that they had been enriched, both professionally and personally, as a result of the experience.

During the week, the delegation visited five schools to conduct their observations. The participants also attended lectures at Tampere University of Applied Sciences on diverse topics such as cooperation in basic education, leadership and management in schools, educational support and curriculum assessment, addressed by experts Johanna Järvinen Taubert, Heidi Riikonen, Kati Keski Mäenpää, Elena Chukhlantseva, and Sanna Oikarinen.

The Finnish system of education is stress-free as there is no external inspection. Instead, the system places great trust in teachers and principals, and provides them with autonomy, thus reducing stress.

Finnish teaching methods specifically help students cultivate skills in critical thinking, enthusiasm for education and a powerful sense of community

The teaching methods in Finland place importance on personalised learning, collaboration and pleasant student participation. Additionally, their teaching methods specifically help students cultivate skills in critical thinking, enthusiasm for education and a powerful sense of community.

One of the basic principles in Finnish education is that all people must have equal access to high-quality education and training.

The school’s administration expressed its thanks to Malta’s ambassador to Estonia and Finland, Kenneth Vella, for his support, as well as to the European Union Programmes Agency (EUPA) that financed the visit through the ErasmusPlus programme.