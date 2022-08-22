In September 2021, a pilot project of FIDE/UNCHR, Girls Club ‘Chess for Protection’ − Kakuma 2021/2022, was launched by the World Chess Federation (FIDE), United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Lutheran World Federation, Kenya Chess Federation and Kakuma Chess Club.

Kenya is one of the biggest refugee-hosting countries in Africa and the world, hosting over 508,000 refugees mainly from the Great Lakes and Horn of Africa region. Over 40 per cent of all refugees reside in Kakuma refugee camp. The majority of the refugee population in Kakuma and Kalobeyei consists of children and youth.

The project started in the Angelina Jolie primary school with an attendance of 40 students. Chess lessons were held twice a week, once with titled coaches from FIDE WGM Anastasia Karlovich and IM Salome Melia, and once with a local tutor with Peter Diing coordinating in Kakuma.

Within the project, girls not only learn chess but also read and discuss books, improve various skills and achieve personal goals. Apart from acquiring an excellent hobby, entertainment and socialisation, participants could build essential life skills: make their own decisions and take responsibility for them; learn how to correct mistakes, if necessary; improve memory skills; build attention focus skills; develop logic and creativity; increase self-awareness; and recover self-respect, self-esteem and self-confidence.

As the next step in this project, led by FIDE vice president Anastasia Sorokina and FIDE managing director Dana Reizniece-Ozola, a curriculum to be used at other refugee camps was published recently. It was prepared by WGM Anastasiya Karlovich, WFM, IA Shohreh Bayat and WFM Martina Skogvall, and reviewed by WIM Natalija Popova.

White to play and mate (Magnus Carlsen v Lê Quang Liêm, FTX Crypto Cup 2022)

