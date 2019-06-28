Learning Works Ltd, a subsidiary of the Vassallo Group, is now operating from a brand new training hub in Qormi. The training hub was inaugurated by the group’s chairman Nazzareno Vassallo on the occasion of its foundation day on June 4.

Learning Works, which has been recently accredited by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education, offers a suite of accredited vocational courses ranging from healthcare to hospitality, from management to languages. In the coming weeks it will also be launching courses in mental health support and care, support for people with disability and managing diversity at the workplace.

The group has decided to increase its investment in education and training

The new training hub, located within The Landmark, has a number of lecture rooms and other facilities to cater for the different needs of this educational institution and its students. It is conveniently located opposite the Marsa Park & Ride facility with ample parking spaces.

Learning Works CEO Charlo Bonnici said that following success in the various sectors it has been operating in for the past 73 years, Vassallo Group has decided to increase its investment in education and training. It will be unveiling further initiatives in this sector in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.learningworks.edu.mt or look up Learning Works on Facebook.