A ‘Women in Leadership’ programme was launched by Learning Works, Vassallo Group’s education arm, at the Learning Works Training Hub in Qormi on International Women’s Day. Twenty participants have joined the first edition of the course.

During the launch event, which was compered by Claire Agius Ordway, various guest speakers delivered a video message to the participants.

European Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli spoke about the aim for reaching a gender-equal Europe, saying “achieving gender balance in leadership is one of the main goals of our Gender Equality Strategy for 2020-2025”. She spoke about the efforts being made for “women to thrive and lead in all levels of our economies and society” as well as reduce the gender pay gap. She also mentioned a proposal she has presented for a new EU Directive on Pay Transparency with the aim of detecting gender pay discrimination and claim their right for equal pay.

MEP and First Vice President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola congratulated the participants on their decision to attend the course. She said a person’s gender should not determine whether he or she is successful and manages to implement ideas; this should only depend on their capabilities, which we should work on developing further. She invited the participants to get in touch with any ideas discussed and encouraged them to become leaders with a clear vision, supporting change.

CareMalta CEO Natalie Briffa Farrugia said Vassallo Group had a long standing tradition to celebrate Women’s Day by hosting a lunch for over a 100 women; although this was not possible this year due to the pandemic, the launch of this programme was a great way to celebrate women. She said the group, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, started its journey after the crisis of World War II, clearing the roads from debris. Through this programme, the group was contributing to society by investing in individuals who will be able to offer the country and beyond a better tomorrow following the crisis of the pandemic.

Learning Works CEO Charlo Bonnici thanked Vassallo Group which, true to its belief in people development, had encouraged and decided to sponsor a number of its female employees to participate in the course. They were joined by a number of other companies from different spheres of life. Bonnici also announced new services that are being made available to Learning Works students, including an improved library service as well as new Virtual Learning Environment.

Sandra Hermitage, an expert in management and coaching, will be the lecturer for this course. She spoke to the participants through a video message and later held the first online lecture live from the UK.

Vassallo Group chairman Nazzareno Vassallo and CEO Pio Vassallo were present for the launch.

