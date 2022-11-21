At least 56 people were killed in an earthquake that rattled Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, the governor of the worst-hit province said.
"Data from the district head team -- 56 people died and more than 700 injured. Because there are still a lot of people trapped on the scene, we assume injuries and fatalities will increase over time," West Java governor Ridwan Kamil told a news conference broadcast by Kompas TV.
