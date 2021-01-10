Like something out of The Handmaid’s Tale, I watched in horror as I saw people spilling into the US Capitol. Some of them dressed looking like they had robbed a costume shop, they were manifested parodies of all they claimed they were protecting. Egged on by their reality show clown leader, I was shocked but not surprised at how the seat of Western democracy was defiled. After all, all those moments, all those little and big lies, all the corruption, all that studiously looking the other way was only ever going to lead to a spectacular moment like the one we saw on Wednesday: a snapshot of anarchy. It was a disaster, but most of all, it was a lesson.

I remember once seeing one of those internet posts where people would write advice that they would give their younger selves. Someone had written the words: Leave after the first lie. This particular comment had dozens and dozens of likes. I thought of it tonight when I sat down to write this article: why is it that people keep believing and repeating proven lies? Why do we love, and in this case vote for, people who tell mistruths and twist words over and over and over again?

When Daphne Caruana Galizia penned her last, now legendary, lines on October 16, 2017, “There are crooks everywhere you look now. The situation is desperate”, the writing had already been on the wall for some time. The uncovering of the Panama Papers, the Egrant debacle, the whispers about a company called 17 Black. These things were already all floating about, and yet, barely a whimper was raised. By the time November 2019 rolled around with all its various revelations, no one should have been particularly astonished, but they should have been very angry.

America gave us a masterclass in what happens when partisan news stations are allowed to spread lies - Anna Marie Galea

Instead, we had all the usual suspects seething in outrage while almost everyone else sat back on their easy chair ready to intensely disregard the next falsehood. It should be a great source of shame to us that many didn’t do more. Hellbent on protecting their jobs and their family’s prospects, still teeming from the whippings of the 1980s, they stayed silent and allowed fascists and so-called patriots to verbally beat down anyone who was pointing at the emperor and saying that he wasn’t wearing any clothes.

It’s always the small things which lead to bigger ones. No one robs a bank at the start of their thieving career: they start small with packets of sweets, but if you continue to look the other way and tolerate the stealing, then should you really be surprised when the bank vault is emptied?

This evening, America gave us a masterclass in what happens when partisan news stations are allowed to spread lies, when conspiracy theories take the place of common sense, when ignorance and misinformation are allowed to spread like cancer and go unchecked. All because it suits the people in power to distract and to turn the opposition into a modern-day version of the devil so that they can continue to go on their merry and often corrupt way unchecked and unopposed.

This is what happens when so-called nationalism and pride blind people. They are no longer able to separate fact from fiction, and when their leader issues a war cry, they don their best regalia and defend that lie because that is their truth. What we say matters; what our leaders say matters even more. We have a lot to learn. We should have left after the first lie.