Nationalist Party MP Ivan Bartolo is tired of people praising or condemning him for calling for a vote on party leader Adrian Delia's future - mostly because he hasn't called for anything of the sort.

It was his namesake, a member of the PN general council and former election candidate, who presented a petition calling for the vote at the party headquarters on Monday, but the distinction between the two Ivan Bartolos appears to have been lost on many.

"I am not the Ivan Bartolo you're referring to," Mr Bartolo, the MP, wrote in an impassioned Facebook post on Wednesday. "I have written no articles in the Times and signed no petitions. Whenever I have had to raise my points, I've done so privately and directly."

Steadfastly refusing to express any view on the current controversy within the party, the MP said he had been getting on with his parliamentary work.

"I'm not looking for praise, but neither should I be continuously threatened by those in favour or against, when I've always acted prudently and spoken out only in those moments where I truly needed to," he said.

"Please let me get on with my work. I don't deserve this pressure from all round."

It is perhaps best if nobody brings up the PN local councillor in Paola - Ivan Bartolo.