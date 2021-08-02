We need to question whether the Country economic growth is being equally felt by people in our society

Development is a word with an essentially positive meaning, which implies improve­ment and growth. However, development is likely to come at a cost.

On hearing about the country’s economic growth, we typically experience encouraging feel­ings but we ought to ask ourselves whether this deve­lopment comes at an expense, whether this growth is being equally felt by people in our society and whether we are safeguarding a sustainable future for our children.

In one of my latest articles, I shared some thoughts about the reality of poverty and how this can be mitigated through the process of social inclusion. The fight against poverty is also a fight against social exclusion. In my opinion, tackling social exclusion serves as an important way to ensure that no one is left behind.

To state that no one is to be left behind reflects a basic principle in politics, which is a mission to be of service to others. We therefore must use policymaking to ensure that society develops further and that everybody benefits from such a development.

Job creation is not enough: we need to take into consideration people’s quality of life

Politics should be centered around the person and political action should always be considerate to the most vulnerable in society. This is the kind of politician that I strive to be.

Box ticking exercises are nothing more than short-sighted and such a way of conducting politics should be considered outdated.

On the other hand, I consider experience, evaluation and feedback as the three factors to ensure relevant policymaking which leave a positive influence on people’s lives.

In the field of employment, the government is seeking to provide equal opportunities by ensuring that everyone has a job but this is not enough: we need to take into consideration people’s quality of life.

Employment rates have risen but so have low wage rates, which indicate that jobs are being offered with a lower income, such as based on the minimum wage, which is largely insufficient for anyone to make ends meet. It is truly unfair for an individual to have to work very long hours while sacrificing irreplaceable family and personal time to be able to generate a decent living.

This has its own undesired consequences, such as the abandoning of the family as an institution in society. Our society needs to put human values at the centre of policies, otherwise the over-glorification of the economy will leave individuals behind rather than stimulate creativity.

The government should encourage training schemes for the workforce as well-trained employees are essential for the country’s economic prosperity. According to the latest Eurostat data, Malta has one of the highest early-school leaver rates in Europe. Sadly, the number of students following post-secondary school education has decreased by 15 per cent over the last five years.

Clearly, we have members of society who are falling behind and, as a country, we are obliged to find ways and means on how to help them integrate into the labour market. Better trained workers lead to more rewarding jobs and this is beneficial to society in general.

The meaning of ‘leaving no one behind’ should truly be re-defined and we have an opportunity to do this. The person and human values should always be at the centre of Christian Democratic values and, therefore, we need to ensure that our vision translates into an economy for all with emphasis on education as the key to a successful future.

Concrete measures that ensure that no one is left behind need to be identified and implemented for the benefit of society.

Ivan Bartolo, Nationalist Party spokesperson on social housing and poverty