NBA superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry are among several top players interested in competing for the United States at next year’s Paris Olympics, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Two-time Olympic champion and four-time NBA champion James has been recruiting fellow NBA stars for a US squad that seeks a fifth gold medal in a row next year in France, according to The Athletic.

Curry, a four-time NBA champion guard with the Golden State Warriors, has expressed a desire to play on the Olympic squad guided by Warriors coach Steve Kerr, ESPN reported.

The news comes a day after a US team of 20-something NBA stars left the Basketball World Cup empty handed following losses to Canada in the bronze-medal game and to eventual champion Germany in a semi-final.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com