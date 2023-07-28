NBA superstar LeBron James said on Thursday his family was “together, safe and healthy” as his eldest son was released from hospital just days after suffering cardiac arrest.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” the four-time NBA champion said in a social media post, his first since 18-year-old Bronny James collapsed on court while training with his University of Southern California basketball teammates on Monday in Los Angeles.

“We feel you and I’m so grateful,” James wrote.

“Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

