LeBron James made a triumphant return home with 38 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists on Monday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers over the Cleveland Cavaliers 131-120.

Four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James sparked the Lakers team he led to the 2020 NBA crown over the Cavs hometown club he made into a 2016 NBA champion, spectators cheering and chanting the 37-year-old star’s name as he walked out of the arena.

James, who played 41 minutes, played down any notion the victory was more meaningful because it came against his former team and hometown squad.

“Just wanted to get a win,” James said. “That’s all that mattered to me.”

