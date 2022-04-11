LeBron James paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Monday but said he had not been informed of his reported sacking.

ESPN reported late Sunday that the Lakers are set to fire Vogel after the NBA giants’ disastrous failure to reach the playoffs.

But as Lakers players spoke to reporters on Monday in end-of-season interviews, the team had still not confirmed Vogel’s dismissal.

James insisted he was unaware of whether or not the team had fired Vogel, who led the Lakers to an NBA championship in 2020.

“I have not been told,” James said. “I’ve seen the reports just like everybody else, so we’ll see what happens.”

