LeBron James called for tougher US gun laws on Wednesday after a shooting at a Las Vegas college campus left three people dead as the Nevada city prepared to host the NBA’s in-season tournament finale.

James, who has been an outspoken advocate for tighter gun control legislation over the years, was speaking after arriving in the gambling hub for the Los Angeles Lakers’ semi-final clash with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

The 38-year-old superstar spoke to reporters just hours after a gunman killed three people and left one critically injured in a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas earlier Wednesday.

