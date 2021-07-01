NBA superstar LeBron James has probably played his final game for the United States national team, according to USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo.

James, a 36-year-old playmaker for the Los Angeles Lakers, is a two-time Olympic gold medal winner and four-time NBA champion, but he has opted out of the past two Olympic cycles.

“Father Time takes its toll,” Colangelo said of James on ESPN on Wednesday. “If you’re a human being, your body is built to go so long depending on what your sport is, and then it’s a downhill situation.

