Lecce ensured Serie A survival on Sunday after late penalty drama gave them a 1-0 win over Monza, while a crushing late draw with Empoli left Verona needing help to stay up.

Lorenzo Colombo slotted home the spot-kick which maintained Lecce’s Serie A status in the 11th minute of stoppage time after Christian Gytkjaer was penalised for handball following a VAR check.

Former Denmark forward Gytkjaer had a penalty of his own saved by Wladimiro Falcone with six minutes of regular time remaining.

That allowed Colombo to fire Lecce five points clear of the drop zone, where Verona sit in the final relegation spot after a gut-wrenching Giangiacomo Magnani own goal in the sixth minute of injury time which snatched a 1-1 draw for safe Empoli.

Marco Zaffaroni’s team had looked set to move above 17th-placed Spezia when substitute Adolfo Gaich pounced on the rebound just after the hour mark after Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario failed to hold Cyril Ngonge’s powerful drive.

