Charles Leclerc said on Thursday he and Ferrari are struggling to overcome current problems and cannot find any reason for their sluggish performance at the Spanish Grand Prix.

"To be honest, we are very far away from our expectations at the beginning of the season," he said.

"The team is not satisfied and it’s very clear to us all.

"What gives me confidence is that there is a clear direction in where we want to work and improve and this is what makes me believe in the project."

Leclerc and Ferrari are winless this season after seven races dominated by champion Max Verstappen and Red Bull, who have won every event.

Asked if Ferrari had found the cause of their problems at the Spanish Grand Prix where he finished 11th and team-mate Carlos Sainz 5th, he said: "No... we didn't. To be honest, it's the first time that this has happened in my career.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt