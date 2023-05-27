Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was demoted three places on the grid for Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix after the race stewards ruled he had impeded another driver at the end of qualifying.

Leclerc, a Monaco native, was found to have blocked McLaren’s Lando Norris during Saturday’s qualifying session.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon in an Alpine, moved up to third on the grid while Spaniard Carlos Sainz, in the second Ferrari, was promoted to the second row and Briton Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes moved up to fifth.

