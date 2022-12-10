Formula One driver Charles Leclerc on Friday predicted a “smooth” transfer of power at Ferrari after team principal Mattia Binotto stepped down after another disappointing season.

Binotto, 53, had been in the hot-seat since 2019 but Ferrari failed to mount a serious and sustained challenge to Red Bull after a promising start to this year’s campaign.

“It will probably take a bit of time for the team principal to get comfortable with the system, and with Ferrari, because obviously it’s a huge team,” said Leclerc, who finished second in the championship behind Max Verstappen.

