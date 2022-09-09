Charles Leclerc was fastest in the first practice session at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday, posting a time of one minute and 22.140 seconds.

Leclerc finished 0.077sec ahead of his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz in a positive start for the ‘Scuderia’ in front cheering home supporters at Monza.

The Monegasque chances of claiming his second win at the Italian track have been improved because several of his key rivals, including championship leader Max Verstappen, face grid penalties for Sunday’s race.

Click here for full story.