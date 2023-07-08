Charles Leclerc bounced back from a desultory day on Friday by topping the times for Ferrari in Saturday’s rain-hit final free practice for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old Monegasque clocked a best lap in one minute and 27.419 seconds to outpace Williams’ Alex Albon by 0.173s with two-time champion Fernando Alonso third for Aston Martin, three-tenths adrift.

Leclerc had missed all of Friday’s second session due to electrical issues.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was fourth ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and American rookie Logan Sargeant in the second of the impressive Williams cars.

