Charles Leclerc is in for a momentous weekend if Ferrari’s early season form holds firm in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with the team’s tifosi ready to turn Imola into a sea of red.

Ferrari fans could well have double cause for celebration with Sunday’s race accompanied by the first of this year’s three beefed-up sprints.

The winner of Saturday’s 100km dash around the bumpy old school circuit will earn eight points compared to only three in last year’s trials.

The outcome of the sprint defines the grid for the main race, while in a change the honour of pole position now goes to the driver who tops Friday qualifying for the speed event.

