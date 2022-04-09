Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed pole on Saturday for the Australian Grand Prix ahead of title rival Max Verstappen – and in the process broke Lewis Hamilton’s stranglehold on the grid in Melbourne.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is on the second row after coming in third ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Mercedes’ Hamilton, who has been the pole-sitter eight times in Melbourne, including the last six in a row at Albert Park, will start fifth.

It is second pole of the year for Leclerc after the season-opening race in Bahrain, where he went onto to win.

He knocked out his rivals with a flying lap at the death of one minute 17.868, fractionally ahead of Red Bull’s world champion Verstappen, who won in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago.

