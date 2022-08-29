Charles Leclerc admitted Red Bull had performed at another level to Ferrari in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix after finishing a distant sixth behind race-winning world champion Max Verstappen.

Leclerc, a 24-year-old Monegasque dropped to third behind Verstappen and his Red Bull team-mate Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez in the world championship after picking up a late five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

He said that was the least of his worries as he reflected on a race in which Red Bull had given a masterclass, recording consistently faster lap times on their way to a dominant one-two finish.

“At the end, it’s more frustrating to see the delta of pace there was between Red Bull and us, which is the thing we need to work on,” he said.

Click here for full story