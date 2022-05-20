World championship leader Charles Leclerc topped the times for Ferrari ahead of the two Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in Friday’s second free practice ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Monegasque driver was quickest in one minute and 19.670 to outpace Russell by a tenth of a second and seven-time champion Hamilton by two-tenths as Mercedes, with an extensive upgrades package, rediscovered their pace.

Local star Carlos Sainz was fourth in the second Ferrari ahead of world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull and another Spaniard two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Alpine.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.