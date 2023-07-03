Charles Leclerc praised his Ferrari team and offered some rare optimism on Sunday after securing the team’s 800th podium finish when he came second behind Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix.

After a frustrating run of disappointing results, the Monegasque driver bounced back and admitted he revels in the challenges of the Red Bull Ring circuit and Silverstone, which hosts next weekend’s British Grand Prix.

“The upgrades that we brought in have made me feel better and it’s looking good for the future,” he explained.

“I think we maximised what we had on Friday and again today.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com