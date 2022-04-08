Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc went quickest in second practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with a struggling Lewis Hamilton only managing 13th.
Monaco’s Leclerc, the early season championship leader, was outpaced by Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz in the first 60-minute run at a revamped Albert Park, but took the honours in the second session.
Leclerc clocked a best of 1min 18.978 secs, with reigning world champion Verstappen 0.245secs behind after a late surge. Sainz went third-fastest.
Verstappen, who won in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago, struggled with handling early on, saying on the team radio: “I’m still having the same issues mate, I can’t turn the car” after straightlining into the Turn 10 chicane.
