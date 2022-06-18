Charles Leclerc’s hopes of victory at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix were dented on Friday when it was confirmed he will face a substantial grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

Soon after finishing second behind series leader and world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull in second practice at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari said they would be fitting new electronic control components to Leclerc’s power unit.

The 24-year-old Monegasque has suffered two engine failures this year and the new parts will mean he exceeds the limit and will face a penalty of at least 10 places.

The team may consider giving him a complete new power unit.

“For now that is not decided, but it’s not the best situation for me,” said Leclerc, who has slipped from leading the title race to third behind Verstappen and Sergio Perez, despite taking four consecutive pole positions.

