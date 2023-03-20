Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz slammed the performance of their cars as “not good enough” after the Ferraris finished sixth and seventh in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Their lacklustre showing as they were beaten comprehensively by both Red Bulls, by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and by both Mercedes, left them frustrated and disappointed.

Leclerc started 12th on the grid after a 10-second penalty for taking a new electronic control unit. He climbed to seventh but was dissatisfied that he was unable to compete for the podium.

Tyre wear had been blamed after Leclerc failed in the opening race.

