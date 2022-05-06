World championship leader Charles Leclerc believes Mercedes will bounce back and beat his Ferrari team in some races this year, but are unlikely to do enough to retain their constructors’ world title.

Speaking to CNN on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix, the Monegasque driver said he expected Ferrari and Red Bull to provide a four-way tussle for the drivers’ title and be the main protagonists in the teams’ title race.

But, as he made clear with a smile, he would not allow the battle for glory to spoil his enjoyment of what has, so far, been the happiest season of his career.

“I love my job, I love driving, this was what I always dreamt to do,” he said. “And now I am in Formula One with the best team in the world, in my opinion, Ferrari – and fighting for wins. So, life is great.

