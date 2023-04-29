Charles Leclerc will start on pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint race despite crashing on his final flying lap in qualifying on Saturday.

The Ferrari driver is joined by Sergio Perez’s Red Bull on the front row for the first of Formula One’s six sprints this season.

The Mexican’s teammate Max Verstappen finished third with George Russell of Mercedes in fourth.

Leclerc is a master of qualifying on the streets of Baku, adding this to his pole from qualifying on Friday for Sunday’s main event, for which he has now headed the grid for the past three years

The sprint, introduced in 2021, has undergone a revamp this year.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt