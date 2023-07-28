Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start from pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix despite Max Verstappen having set the fastest time in qualifying on Friday.

Double world champion Verstappen incurred a five-grid penalty for a change of gearbox on his Red Bull demoting him to sixth for Sunday’s race.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez will start alongside Leclerc on the front row for the 12th race of the Formula One season.

Verstappen, who leads the championship by 110 points, won at Spa-Francorchamps last year from 14th on the grid.

“Last year we had lots of penalties and I still won the race so that will be the aim again,” said the Belgian-born Dutch driver.

