Ferrari’s world championship leader Charles Leclerc grabbed pole for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen in qualifying at a sweltering Montmelo circuit on Saturday.

Local man Carlos Sainz cheered the huge home support to start Sunday’s race on the second row in the other Ferrari where he will be joined by the Mercedes of George Russell.

Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull is on the third row with Lewis Hamilton for company in the other Mercedes.

Leclerc leads Verstappen by 19 points going into this sixth race of the season and was thrilled with his fourth pole of the year.

