Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start from pole position in Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix after posting the fastest time in Friday qualifying.

Leclerc finished ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz but with the Spaniard having a ten-place grid penalty imposed after Thursday’s practice, world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start second.

Mercedes’ George Russell will be in third place on the grid alongside Alpine’s French driver Pierre Gasly.

There was little to choose between the two Ferrari drivers with Leclerc, who topped all three segments, posting a fastest lap of 1:32.726 and Sainz just 0.044 off the pace.

Three-time world champion Verstappen pulled out of his final lap but will back himself to once again overcome Leclerc on race-day.

