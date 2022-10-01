Charles Leclerc took pole position on Saturday for the Singapore Grand Prix, but Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen was left fuming after finishing only eighth fastest in damp conditions.

Leclerc clocked 1min 49.412sec in his Ferrari to top the timesheets 0.022sec ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton third.

Verstappen, who can mathematically retain his world title this weekend, had looked set to challenge Leclerc’s time on his final flying lap before being told to abandon and return to the pits by his Red Bull engineer.

The Dutchman had set the fastest first sector, then let fly an expletive-peppered tirade over team radio after being instructed to abort.

Only the top-10 shootout for pole took place on slick tyres on the night Marina Bay circuit.

